Covaxin Effective Against Delta Plus Variant of COVID, Says ICMR

The research further states, "A significant increase in the NAb titer against B.1 variant in recovered cases with vaccination and breakthrough cases was observed compared to the COVID-19 native vaccines. Similarly, a significant increase in NAb titer was also observed among these two groups against Delta, Delta AY.1, and B.1.617.3 variants."



"This demonstrates the possible role of memory cells in immune boosting with post-infection or infection after immunisation. The comparative analysis of all the groups revealed that the B.1.617.3 variant seems to be less susceptible to neutralisation followed by Delta AY.1 and Delta variants."

The study on efficacy analysis further establishes Covaxin to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 63.6 percent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.