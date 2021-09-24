Congress Appoints New Tripura Party President & 5 Working Presidents

Amidst the hectic political activities by all the major parties in Tripura, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 24 September, appointed former minister and seasoned politician Birajit Sinha as the party president in the north-eastern state and chose five leaders as working presidents.



Surprisingly, the outgoing state party President Pijush Kanti Biswas, a lawyer, did not find any position in the new committee even as a former chief minister and former state presidents were accommodated in the new body.