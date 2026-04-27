Centre To Resume Talks With Ladakh Civil Groups on 22 May

The Union government has announced the resumption of formal talks with Ladakh’s civil society groups, ending a period of impasse. The Ministry of Home Affairs will convene a meeting with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance on 22 May.
The announcement was made by Ladakh Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on 26 April, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to the region.
According to The Hindu, Lieutenant-Governor Saxena stated, “I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May.”
This marks the first official engagement between the Centre and Ladakh’s representative bodies since the previous round of discussions stalled.
The upcoming talks are expected to address longstanding demands from Ladakh’s civil society, including constitutional safeguards, statehood, and protection of land and jobs for local residents as per reports.
The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have consistently advocated for these issues since Ladakh was designated a Union Territory in 2019.
Recent months have seen increased mobilisation by Ladakh’s civil society, with peaceful demonstrations and memoranda submitted to the central government following reports of delays in dialogue.
The announcement of renewed talks has been met with cautious optimism by local leaders, who emphasise the importance of meaningful engagement.
In the lead-up to the talks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s planned two-day visit to Ladakh is seen as a significant gesture, underscoring the Centre’s intent to address regional concerns as analysis showed. The visit is expected to include meetings with local officials and stakeholders.
Expectations remain high among Ladakh’s residents, who have called for transparent negotiations and concrete outcomes.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.