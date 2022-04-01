Be Impermeable, Independent as Political Executive Will Change, CJI to CBI

Political executive will change, but the CBI as an institution is permanent and it should remain impermeable and independent, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Friday, 1 March, emphasising that the need of the hour is for police to reclaim social legitimacy and public trust.

For that, it has to break the nexus with the political executive, he said while delivering the 19th D P Kohli Memorial Lecture of the CBI on "Democracy: Role and Responsibilities of Investigative Agencies".

At the outset, Chief Justice Ramana said, "When the Director, CBI Subodh Kumar Jaiswal came to invite me for this lecture, I told him very frankly that I may have to express some critical opinions about the functioning of the police in India. Hope he has not invited trouble by inviting me."