Narendra Giri Death: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Disciple Anand Giri
The CBI took over the investigation of the seer's death on 24 September.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet in a Prayagraj court in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Saturday, 20 November, regarding the death of Mahant Narendra Giri.
The CBI have pressed charges against the senior priest's disciple Anand Giri and two others in the charge sheet, who are accused of abetting the 72-year-old seer's death by suicide, according to news agency ANI.
An alleged suicide note had been recovered from the Mahant's residence at the Baghambari math where his body was found, in which Giri, the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, one of the largest organisations of sants in India, had claimed that Anand Giri was planning to use a morphed image with a woman to discredit him.
Anand Giri and the two other accused were named in the purported 13-page suicide note. The Prayagraj courts rejected their bail applications earlier this month, and they have been lodged in the Naini Central Jail in the state's capital since.
The police also recovered a mobile phone belonging to Narendra Giri on which he had allegedly recorded a video making the same allegations as in the note.
The CBI took over the investigation on 24 September after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a central probe.
(With inputs from ANI.)
