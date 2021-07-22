Bombay HC Refuses To Quash CBI's Corruption FIR Against Anil Deshmukh

In his 'letter-bomb' to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on 20 March, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had set a target of collecting Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai and other misdeeds, but the ex-minister had rejected the allegations.



The high court on 5 April disposed off a bunch of petitions in this regard, including by Singh and by lawyer Jayshri Patil, directing the preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh, which led to his resignation and a massive political furore.