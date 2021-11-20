BJP MP Varun Gandhi Requests PM Modi To Quash False FIRs Against Farmers
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi, on Saturday, 20 November, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "quash all politically motivated false FIRs against protesting farmers."
This comes a day after Modi announced that his government had decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
"All politically motivated false FIRs that have been registered as weapons of harassment against our farmers during this movement must be immediately quashed," he said in the letter.
He also asked Modi to "immediately make a decision on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues" so that the farmers could end their agitation and return to their respective homes.
"Government must accept farmers' demand of statutory guarantee of MSP in the interest of nation," Gandhi wrote in his letter.
He also asked Modi to express condolences to the families of the deceased farmers and announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for them.
Gandhi also asked Modi to take strict action against Union minister Ajay Misra Teni, whose son Ashish Misra was the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by the BJP minister's son.
"This heartbreaking incident is a blemish on our democracy. It is my request to you that appropriately strict action is taken against the Union Minister who has been connected to this incident, so that there is a fair enquiry," the BJP MP has written in the letter.
Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are scheduled to attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) in Lucknow on 20 and 21 November, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and NDTV.)
