BJP MP Varun Gandhi Requests PM Modi To Quash False FIRs Against Farmers

He also asked Modi to express condolences to the families of the deceased farmers and announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for them.

Gandhi also asked Modi to take strict action against Union minister Ajay Misra Teni, whose son Ashish Misra was the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by the BJP minister's son.

"This heartbreaking incident is a blemish on our democracy. It is my request to you that appropriately strict action is taken against the Union Minister who has been connected to this incident, so that there is a fair enquiry," the BJP MP has written in the letter.

Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are scheduled to attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) in Lucknow on 20 and 21 November, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and NDTV.)