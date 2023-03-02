Meghalaya Elections 2023: NPP Set to Return to Power With Post-Poll Alliance

Conrad Sangma of the National People's Party is set to retain his chief ministership in Meghalaya as his party won 26 seats out of 59 seats in the results declared on Thursday, 2 March.

A voter turnout of 77 percent was recorded in the election held on 27 February. The election was not held in East Khasi hill's Sohiong constituency due to the death of United Democratic Party leader HDR Lyngdoh.

The NPP, which had fought elections alone, has bettered its last term's score of 19 seats. Even though it has emerged as the single largest party, Sangma, like the last time, will have to take help from the BJP and other smaller parties to form the government. The majority mark in Meghalaya is 31.

The United Democratic Party won 11 seats, Voice of the People Party 4, BJP 2, Trinamool Congress 5, Hill State People’s Democratic Party 2 and independent candidates won in 2 constituencies.