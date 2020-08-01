HC Asks Cops Not to Arrest UP Lawyer Accused of Rape By Junior

The Allahabad High Court on Friday, 31 July, asked the Uttar Pradesh police to refrain from arresting a government counsel for a rape case against him, filed by a junior lawyer.

The Division Bench of Justices AR Masoodi and Rajeev Singh at Lucknow passed the order in response to a writ petition filed by the accused, Shailendra Singh Chauhan, challenging the FIR.

According to a LiveLaw report, the justices stated, "Looking to the contents of the FIR, prima facie, we are satisfied that a case for intervention is made out to the extent that the petitioner (accused) may not be arrested."