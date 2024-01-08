Join Us On:
Jailed AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Gujarat's Bharuch

The announcement was made during the party's election campaign, which began with a public rally in Bharuch.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 7 January, named Chaitar Vasava, who is currently in jail, as its candidate from Gujarat's Bharuch for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chaitar Vasava, an AAP MLA from Bharuch's Dediapada Assembly constituency, has been in jail for the past two months for the alleged extortion and assault of forest officials.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged the electorate to support Vasava's candidature during the rally.

Kejriwal highlighted Vasava's unique candidature, stating that AAP is the first party in Bharuch to declare its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"If Vasava remains in custody, the party will campaign with his photograph, engaging in door-to-door canvassing for votes," said Kejriwal.

“I want to announce that Chaitar Vasava will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Bharuch Parliamentary constituency... By the time the polls are here, Chaitar will be out. We have hired the most expensive and top-most lawyers for Chaitar Vasava and his wife Shakuntala,” said Kejriwal, as reported by The Indian Express.

Kejriwal further alleged that the Gujarat government had imprisoned Vasava and his wife on fabricated charges, describing the duo as popular tribal leaders.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and IANS.)

Topics:  Lok Sabha    AAP    Arvind Kejriwal 

