Building Collapses in Mumbai’s Fort Area, Rescue Ops Underway
According to ANI, four fire tenders are present at the spot and rescue operation is underway.
Amid heavy rainfalls in Mumbai, a six-storey building collapsed in the city’s Fort Area on Thursday, 16 July.
"A portion of the ground and upper five floored residential building has collapsed. Search operation for trapped persons is in progress. As per locals, several people are trapped but we are still awaiting confirmation," NDTV quoted officials.
Officials also stated that the building, named ‘Bhanushali’, was old and repair work was already in progress.
According to ANI, four fire tenders are present at the spot and rescue operation is underway. Two people have been rescued so far.
A team of NDRF has also been moved to the spot, as per reports.
Earlier on Thursday, in a separate incident, an “L2” chawl house had collapsed in Malad, trapping 5-6 people.
Two people were rescued before the arrival of the fire brigade and sent to a hospital in a private vehicle. Later, two more people were rescued by the fire brigade department.
(With inputs from NDTV & ANI)
