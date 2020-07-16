Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Malad, Rescue Operations Underway

The ‘ground plus two floor’ chawl was situated in Malad’s Abdul Hamid Nagar.

The Quint
Published16 Jul 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Hot News
1 min read

An “L2” chawl house collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday, 16 July, trapping 5-6 people.

The ‘ground plus two floor’ chawl was situated in Malad’s Abdul Hamid Nagar.

Two people were rescued before the arrival of the fire brigade and sent to a hospital in a private vehicle. Once the fire brigade arrived, two more people were rescued by them, administered first aid and sent to the hospital in an ambulance.

Also Read

499 Mumbai Buildings On Same High-Risk List As One That Collapsed

Search and rescue operations are still underway.

Four fire engines, one rescue van, and one ambulance have arrived at the spot.

District Fire Officer SB Karade, ADFO MV Sawant, and Senior Officers AA Khanolkar, AG Padwal and PS Shinde have also reached the site.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)

Also Read

7 killed, 10 injured in south Mumbai building collapse

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!