Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Malad, Rescue Operations Underway
The ‘ground plus two floor’ chawl was situated in Malad’s Abdul Hamid Nagar.
An “L2” chawl house collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday, 16 July, trapping 5-6 people.
The ‘ground plus two floor’ chawl was situated in Malad’s Abdul Hamid Nagar.
Two people were rescued before the arrival of the fire brigade and sent to a hospital in a private vehicle. Once the fire brigade arrived, two more people were rescued by them, administered first aid and sent to the hospital in an ambulance.
Search and rescue operations are still underway.
Four fire engines, one rescue van, and one ambulance have arrived at the spot.
District Fire Officer SB Karade, ADFO MV Sawant, and Senior Officers AA Khanolkar, AG Padwal and PS Shinde have also reached the site.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)
