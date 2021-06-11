A Plate of Momos  – A Boy From Sikkim Feeds the Hungry in Delhi

Camerapersons: Athar Rather, Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

It’s a hot and sultry evening outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi when little Raju spots the all too familiar autorickshaw. But today, the auto doesn’t stop at the bus stand right outside the hospital. It drives past, just slowing down for a moment so that the people sleeping at the bus stand can see it.

On cue, little Raju and his friends start chasing the auto, their ‘momo wale bhaiyya’ is here.