What Mizoram Can Teach Rest of India About Traffic Discipline

Mutual respect, patience, and civic sense – These three qualities are the reason why people of Mizoram are the most disciplined Indians on roads.

Mizos' traffic etiquettes have been lauded time and again on the internet. Viral photos and videos of people patiently waiting in their lanes, without honking or overtaking, have been shared oftentimes, simply because the sight is rare in the rest of the country.

This traffic discipline has earned Aizawl the title of the 'Silent City' of India.