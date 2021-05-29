Here's What the Six 'Friends' Have Done Since The Show Ended
17 years after FRIENDS ended, a reunion special was aired on Thursday.
Fans across the world laughed, cried and became nostalgic as Friends: The Reunion special episode aired on Thursday. The cast and writers of the immensely popular sitcom came together to speak about their friendship outside of the show, especially the time they've spent together since the last episode aired, and the things (sometimes literal) that they took with them from the show.
We all remember FRIENDS because of the terrific lead cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Here's what the actors have done in their careers since the show ended.
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green)
Among the six cast members of FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston became the most popular. In 2003, she starred opposite Jim Carrey in Bruce Almighty. Jennifer has also been a part of other hit comedy films such as The Break-Up, Marley & Me, The Bounty Hunter, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses and We’re the Millers. In 2019, the actor made a comeback to television with Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.
Courteney Cox (Monica Geller)
Apart from FRIENDS, Courtney Cox also featured in the popular '90s film Scream. Post FRIENDS, Courtney's well-known works include drama series Dirt and sitcom Cougar Town. She also tried her hands at direction with 2014's Just Before I Go.
Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay)
After FRIENDS ended, Lisa was a part of HBO's comedy-drama The Comeback, which she starred in, wrote for and produced. Lisa has also featured in critically-acclaimed shows like The Good Place, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, RuPaul’s Drag Race. She has starred in well-known movies also, among them being P.S. I Love You, Booksmart and The Girl on the Train.
Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani)
Matt LeBlanc has made a number of appearances as himself in the British non-fiction automobile programme Top Gear. He was also a cast member of the sitcom Man with a Plan, which ran from 2016 to 2020. Matt has featured in films like Jonah Hex and Lovesick.
Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing)
Matthew Perry starred in films like The Ron Clark Story, Numb and Birds of America after the sitcom came to an end. As for television shows, he was seen in The Odd Couple, The Good Wife, Mr. Sunshine, among others.
David Schwimmer (Ross Geller)
David starred in the titular role in 2005's Duane Hopwood. He also voiced Melman in the Madagascar movies. David's most popular role post FRIENDS has been that of Robert Kardashian in American Crime Story. He has also made special appearances in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and 30 Rock.
