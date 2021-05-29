Here's What the Six 'Friends' Have Done Since The Show Ended

Fans across the world laughed, cried and became nostalgic as Friends: The Reunion special episode aired on Thursday. The cast and writers of the immensely popular sitcom came together to speak about their friendship outside of the show, especially the time they've spent together since the last episode aired, and the things (sometimes literal) that they took with them from the show.

We all remember FRIENDS because of the terrific lead cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Here's what the actors have done in their careers since the show ended.