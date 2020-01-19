What’s the Natraj Shot and How Kapil Dev Changed Indian Cricket

Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s next, 83. When Ranveer first shared his look as Kapil Dev from the film, Twiterrati was confused. From the hair to mannerisms, Ranveer Singh got everything about the character on point.

This image below is Ranveer Singh pulling off Kapil Dev’s famous shot - The Natraj. Ever since this news started doing the rounds, the interest in this pull shot has been on the minds of many. From cricket lovers to those who know nothing about the sport (like myself), tried to break down what ‘The Natraj’ was all about.