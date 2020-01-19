What’s the Natraj Shot and How Kapil Dev Changed Indian Cricket
Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s next, 83. When Ranveer first shared his look as Kapil Dev from the film, Twiterrati was confused. From the hair to mannerisms, Ranveer Singh got everything about the character on point.
This image below is Ranveer Singh pulling off Kapil Dev’s famous shot - The Natraj. Ever since this news started doing the rounds, the interest in this pull shot has been on the minds of many. From cricket lovers to those who know nothing about the sport (like myself), tried to break down what ‘The Natraj’ was all about.
So, I did it for you...
What is a Natraj Shot?
Broadly speaking, Natraj shot is the name of a hook shot played by Kapil Dev. But the difference between a hook shot and a Natraj shot is that a hook shot is mostly played above the head and a Natraj shot is mostly played around the shoulder area. Brian Lara and Dwayne Bravo are the other cricketers to have played it.
When Did Kapil Dev Play the Iconic Natraj Shot for the First Time?
Kapil Dev played this iconic shot first at the Nevill Ground at Tunbridge Wells in England in a match against Zimbabwe. That match still remains one of the most important matches for and for Kapil Dev. He scored a massive 175 runs. When the cricketer arrived on the pitch, India was at nine runs for four wickets. India won by 31 runs.
Ranveer Singh’s attempt at the Natraj shot has already got a thumbs up from the legend himself - Kapil Dev, who has also helped train Ranveer for the role in the film, as far as cricket is concerned.
Let Quora Explain...
“The ace cricketer would twist his body while lifting his left leg, his stance resembling Lord Nataraja’s striking dance pose. Meanwhile, he would swing his bat to his left and the ball would bounce off in a 180-degree angle from his bat,” explains a Quora user.
Director Kabir Singh’s 83 is slated to release on 10 April. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi Bhatia (Kapil Dev’s wife). She is also co-producing the film.
