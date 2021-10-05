Perils of Facebook’s Social Media Monopoly, Netizens React to Global Outage

Through what is the largest web of social networking platforms, a significant volume and variety of personal data flow. The combined data from multiple platforms is an easy aid to precisely model our traits and behaviours. Their access is a compromise on user privacy. This kind of power, and the subsequent wealth, must be regulated. Even with the free services, a data monopoly like Facebook can extract significant wealth that it otherwise couldn’t in a competitive market.

According to a Bloomberg report, Zuckerberg's personal wealth fell by more than $6 billion in the hours the three social media platforms were down. It also saw him moving down on the list of the world's richest people. Get the scale?