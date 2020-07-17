World Emoji Day: 10 Emojis We Need That Perfectly Capture Our Mood

It's World Emoji Day, and we take this day to express our gratitude to these round little faces that help us express a myriad of emotions, where words and language often fail us. Whether it is joy, love, sadness, anger, emojis can convey our state of mind well. This year though – as all of us know and can't ignore even if we wished to – things have been monumentally different. In no other year have emojis played a more crucial role in expressing our feelings, considering our dependence on technology to communicate with everyone – from our bosses to our grandmothers. And while we are grateful for all the emojis that exist, we feel we could do with a few more. Here's a list of ten that we feel we really need.

In a year redefined by a pandemic, we start with the COVID-19 emojis we definitely need. First, for all the corona warriors out there – those on the frontline, doctors, nurses, cops and all the essential workers who are helping fight corona, this one's for the heroes.