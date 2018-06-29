On Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday, Meet His Biggest Fan, ‘Munna Bhai’ of Bandra

Sandeep Bacche aka the ‘Munna bhai’ of Bandra has been an auto driver for over 17 years in Mumbai. Free WiFi, make up kit, STD/PCO, first aid kit, LCD, weather and economy updates; he provides an endless list of services to all his customers.
Bacche is a huge Sanjay Dutt fan and has nicknamed himself Munnabhai SSC, no prizes for guessing why. He also gives free rides to customers on Dutt’s birthday. The whole of Bandra can recognise him.
Discounts for newly weds and senior citizens, weather and economy updates, free WiFi, power bank, everything you need is available in this three-wheeler.
How many stars does he give Sanju? 5/5, obviously. He loves Ranbir Kapoor’s acting, the depiction of family, the clean and genuine portrayal of Sanju and the fact that Sanjay Dutt himself appears in the film.
Watch this video for a detailed review of Sanju from Sanjay Dutt’s biggest fan who tells you why you need to watch the film as soon as possible.
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Editor: Ashish Maccune
Camera Assistant: Gautam Sharma
Producer: Bilal Jaleel
