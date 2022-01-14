Watch: This Kashmiri Boy's Football Tricks Will Blow Your Mind
Shah Huzaib rose to fame after his trick shots went viral.
From a village called Charari Sharief in Budgam district of J&K, 19-years-old Shah Huzaib is making a mark with his excellent football trick shots.
The videos of his trickshots have gone viral on social media after which he received Kashmir Young Achiever's Award 2022. Apart from netizens, former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia, actors Sushant Singh, Sunil Shetty and many Indian Politicians have praised Shah Huzaib on social media by sharing videos showcasing his football tricks.
Huzaib has recorded more than 400 trick shots.
I was 16-years-old when I performed my first trick shot. I placed a basket, hit the ball on the wall and it fell in the basket. It was a simple trick shot. I play football that's why it didn't take me much time.Shah Huzaib
He started using things like, fridge, baskets, cello tape rolls, and even his little brothers for the tricks.
In the winters of 2019, Huzaib planned a trick where he will kick the football between two moving tyres. He says, it has been the most difficult trick yet and it took him two days to perfect the trick.
It requires a lot of hard work. You have to practice a lot. You need to do calculations decide the distance, etc. It takes 2-3 hours and a lot of hard work. You need to apply science and physics then a trick is made.Shah Huzaib
When asked about the secret behind his skills, Huzaib says that playing football has an added advantage.
You can do a perfect trick shot if you know how to juggle the ball. You must have a hold on juggling. Shoot, accuracy, and other calculations are important but juggling is a must for a perfect trick shot.Shah Huzaib
The love that Huzaib gets online aspires him to work harder, follow his passion, try new skills and keep posting videos online.
He wishes that football tricks are added to gaming activities in schools and colleges.
