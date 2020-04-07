Taking Leave for My Wedding Is Not Acceptable: COVID-19 Shero
Shahida, an SI (Sub Inspector) with the Uttarakhand Police force has decided to postpone her wedding, in lieu of her duty, as the nation reels under the COVID-19 crisis. In a tweet that has received a huge wave of positivity, the Uttarakhand police force gave her special mention.
But Shahida is just one among a number of Uttarakhand SIs who have their heart in the right place. Read on!
On the one hand, the irresposible behaviour of a few has put the nation in trouble. On the other, SI Shahida of the Uttarakhand Police has set an example of dedication to responsibility by postponing her wedding in liue of her duty. Shahida says this is the time to serve the country. At such a time, she says taking leave for her wedding is not acceptable.Tweet by Uttarakhand Police
Day in The Life of an Uttarakhand Cop
The Uttarakhand Police has been doing yeomen service in identifying, enforcing quarantine and isolation, to stave off the COVID-19 virus from spreading further. Their handle is quite active on twitter as well, as they continue to send regular updates of activities, as well as glimpses of the life and times of the Uttarakhand police personnel on the field, during this time.
Here's a tweet, in which some policemen have stopped for lunch in the middle of a forest, while on patrol.
On a different note, the Uttarakhand police have also been helping citizens procure basic needs or medicines during lockdown. Here are some examples.
The wife of Ramesh Kudiyal, a resident of Varanasi received her spondilosis medicines within an hour of sending an sos whatsapp to the police, since the local medical store too was out of stock. Members of the police force asked her for the prescription via whatsapp, and the medicines were delivered to her door.
86 year old Rambahadur in Pithorgarh was stuck in his home due to the lockdown for days. He was also quite ill. SI Ramesh Pathak brought him food from his home, fed him with his own hands, and called for an ambulance, which took him to the hospital.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)