Taking Leave for My Wedding Is Not Acceptable: COVID-19 Shero

Shahida, an SI (Sub Inspector) with the Uttarakhand Police force has decided to postpone her wedding, in lieu of her duty, as the nation reels under the COVID-19 crisis. In a tweet that has received a huge wave of positivity, the Uttarakhand police force gave her special mention.

But Shahida is just one among a number of Uttarakhand SIs who have their heart in the right place. Read on!