From ‘Moochein’ to Flying Cars – The Fall and Fall of Comedy!

This is exactly how Utpal Dutt would have felt even today after watching the remake of his cult film ‘Golmaal’ that aired way back in 1979.

Indians remember Utpal Dutt as the iconic Bhawani Shankar from the cult comedy flick Golmaal. Little do they know that he was multifaceted personality. He was a thinker, a theatre artist, a playwright and a director. With a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in over 100 Bengali and Hindi films. He won the National award for best actor in Mrinal Sen’s Bengali film Bhuvan Shome. He also won filmfare awards in the category of Best Comic Actor and supporting role for films like Golmaal, Naram Garam, Rang Birangi and Saheb.