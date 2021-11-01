ADVERTISEMENT

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

The price of commercial LPG increased by Rs 266 on Monday, from Rs 1,734 to Rs 2,000.

Quint NEON
Published
NEON
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>LPG prices were hiked by Rs 266 on Monday.</p></div>
i

The new price for commerical cylinders saw a huge hike on Monday as the price of LPG was increased by Rs 266. Earlier priced at Rs 1,734, the new price is Rs 2,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it was also announced that the price of domestic LPG cylinders will remain the same, the news has still not been recieved well by the people. Users on Twitter have talked about how the hike is too steep and how even an increase in commerical LPG prices affects everyone.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

‘These Are Real Issues’: Twitter Reacts to Sharp Hike in LPG Prices

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 266, Check New Rates

LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 266, Check New Rates

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT