Try Out Nalli Nihari & Sevaiyo Ka Muzaffar During Lockdown
It's never too late for Eid delicacies!
People across the world celebrated Eid Al Adha on Saturday, 1 August. Eid reminds us of the delectable traditional spread that is prepared with a lot of love to mark the special occasion. The day might be over, but it's never too late to try out some lip-smacking delicacies. Chef Mohammad Shaeem Quraishi shares recipes of Nalli Nihari and Sevaiyo Ka Muzaffar that you can try your hands at during this lockdown.
Nalli Nihari
Recipe Servings: Six
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hr 15 mins
Total Cook Time: 1 hr 35 mins
Difficulty Level: Medium
About Nihari Gosht Recipe: From the royal kitchens of the Nawab, Nihari is a traditional Muslim dish that has slowly taken over taste buds of people across the borders. Nihari traditionally means a slow-cooked mutton stew, which is said to have originated in the Awadhi kitchen of Lucknow. A popular dish in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Nihari is also considered to be the national dish of Pakistan. Earlier Nihari recipes had myriad variations of spices due to which it was cooked over night and served the next morning on special occasions and festivals like Eid. Nihari goes best with naan, paratha or rice.
Ingredients
1 Kg meat ( Nalli piece)
200 ml refined oil
3-4 Green cardamoms
1 tsp whole cinnamon
2 black cardamoms
2-3 Bay leaves
1 tsp turmeric powder
1/4 cup water
1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp coriander powder
1 tsp red chilli powder
50 gm. Fried onion paste
50 gm. yogurt (beaten)
2 tsp gulab jal (rose water)
2 tsp garam masala
1 tsp gram flour
1/2 tsp nutmeg-cardamom powder
1/2 tsp saffron, soaked
to taste Salt
Few drops of Ittar
Wheat dough (for dum)
for garnishing fresh coriander and ginger juliennes
Method
Heat oil in a pan and add green cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black cardamom and bay leaves.
Add the meat and saute till fried lightly.
Add salt and turmeric and mix well.
Pour in the water, cover the pan and cook.
When it starts boiling, add ginger- garlic paste, coriander powder, red chilli, garlic paste and onion paste.
Mix well and add yoghurt, gulab-jal, garam masala, nutmeg and cinnamon powder and saffron.
Cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Now transfer the meat in a heavy bottom pan and strain the gravy.
Add a few drops of itar and cover the pan. add diluted gram flour to the gravy.
Seal it with the wheat dough and cook on slow fire.
Once done, garnish with fresh coriander and ginger juliennes and serve.
Sevaiyo Ka Muzaffar
Ingredients
150 gm Sevaiya
75 gm Ghee
150 gm Khoya/Mawa ( milk solids)
1/3 cup mixed chopped dry fruits ( almond, cashew, pistachio)
150 gm milk
For sugar syrup
300 gm sugar
300 ml Water( only that much till sugar sinks)
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
Few strands of saffron
Kewra water 2 drop
Almond Flakes for garnish
Method
Prepare the sugar syrup by mixing all the ingredients mentioned . Add water till the sugar sinks. Once the sugar dissolves remove from flame & keep aside.
Heat ghee in a pan. Add the sevaiya & fry till brown. Remove the sevaiya & keep aside In the same ghee , fry the khoya till brown.
Add the nuts and fry for a minute. Remove from flame. Now, mix the fried sevaiyan to the khoya & nut mix. Add in milk.
Now add the sugar syrup and cover to cook on a lowest flame for about 10 to 15 minutes or till all the syrup and milk has dried up.
Garnish with almond flakes and serve warm.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.