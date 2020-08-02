Try Out Nalli Nihari & Sevaiyo Ka Muzaffar During Lockdown

About Nihari Gosht Recipe: From the royal kitchens of the Nawab, Nihari is a traditional Muslim dish that has slowly taken over taste buds of people across the borders. Nihari traditionally means a slow-cooked mutton stew, which is said to have originated in the Awadhi kitchen of Lucknow. A popular dish in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Nihari is also considered to be the national dish of Pakistan. Earlier Nihari recipes had myriad variations of spices due to which it was cooked over night and served the next morning on special occasions and festivals like Eid. Nihari goes best with naan, paratha or rice.

Ingredients

1 Kg meat ( Nalli piece)

200 ml refined oil

3-4 Green cardamoms

1 tsp whole cinnamon

2 black cardamoms

2-3 Bay leaves

1 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 cup water

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

50 gm. Fried onion paste

50 gm. yogurt (beaten)

2 tsp gulab jal (rose water)

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp gram flour

1/2 tsp nutmeg-cardamom powder

1/2 tsp saffron, soaked

to taste Salt

Few drops of Ittar

Wheat dough (for dum)

for garnishing fresh coriander and ginger juliennes

Method