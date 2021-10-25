To Be or Not to Be (Triggered)? Petrol Prices, Hunger & Hate Are Also Kaafi Real
Just last week, a massive Twitter storm engulfed Fabindia.
To be or not to be…well...triggered!! – is a pressing question of our post-modern era.
And what can be more triggering than skyrocketing petrol and LPG prices, prolonged pre-trial incarceration of a superstar’s son, a devastating slip in the global hunger index and communal speeches?
Well, it seems a FabIndia advertisement!
Just last week, a massive Twitter storm engulfed Fabindia as their ‘Jashn-E-Riwaaz’ was dubbed a “deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals” by a BJP MP, among others.
Significantly enraged by the advertisement, many took to Twitter to simultaneously slam the clothing brand.
As calls for the brand’s boycott got louder, Fabindia deleted their tweet and their spokesperson even clarified that Jashn-E-Riwaaz is not their Diwali collection, simply a celebration of Indian traditions.
Meanwhile, petrol and LPG prices shot up, hunger continued to intensify in the country and a video from Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district surfaced on social media, showing Swami Parmatmanand, a Hindutva leader, purportedly asking the gathering to 'behead those who come for religious conversions'.
