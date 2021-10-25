ADVERTISEMENT

To Be or Not to Be (Triggered)? Petrol Prices, Hunger & Hate Are Also Kaafi Real

Just last week, a massive Twitter storm engulfed Fabindia.

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>To be or not to be…well... <strong>triggered!!</strong> - is a pressing question of our post-modern era.</p></div>
i

To be or not to be…well...triggered!! – is a pressing question of our post-modern era.

And what can be more triggering than skyrocketing petrol and LPG prices, prolonged pre-trial incarceration of a superstar’s son, a devastating slip in the global hunger index and communal speeches?

Well, it seems a FabIndia advertisement!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>To be or not to be…well...triggered - is a pressing question of our post-modern era.</p></div>

To be or not to be…well...triggered - is a pressing question of our post-modern era.

Also Read

India's 'Kaafi Real' Fall in 2021 Global Hunger Index

India's 'Kaafi Real' Fall in 2021 Global Hunger Index
ADVERTISEMENT

Just last week, a massive Twitter storm engulfed Fabindia as their ‘Jashn-E-Riwaaz’ was dubbed a “deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals” by a BJP MP, among others.

Significantly enraged by the advertisement, many took to Twitter to simultaneously slam the clothing brand.

As calls for the brand’s boycott got louder, Fabindia deleted their tweet and their spokesperson even clarified that Jashn-E-Riwaaz is not their Diwali collection, simply a celebration of Indian traditions.

Meanwhile, petrol and LPG prices shot up, hunger continued to intensify in the country and a video from Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district surfaced on social media, showing Swami Parmatmanand, a Hindutva leader, purportedly asking the gathering to 'behead those who come for religious conversions'.

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

Also Read

Gandhi Jayanti: The Delusion of Us Living in Bapu's India is 'Kaafi Real'

Gandhi Jayanti: The Delusion of Us Living in Bapu's India is 'Kaafi Real'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT