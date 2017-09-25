A-Z Ramayana is What You Need to Read This Dussehra
How well do you remember Ramayana? The Quint takes you through a quick recap.
(The story was first published on 25 November 2017 and is being republished from The Quint's archive for Dussehra.)
We’ve read it before and we’ve heard the story on loop, especially during Dussehra and Diwali. Yeah! We’re talking about Ramayana – the Game of Thrones of that era– written by a gentleman named Valmiki.
We at The Quint thought it’s time we had an A-Z refresher course on Ramayana for all our millennial readers. Poor kids, would be baffled when they hear names like Jatayu and Shurpanakha instead of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. But worry not, this will be an easy-breezy read for ya’ll.
Illustration: Saumya Pankaj
