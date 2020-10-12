TRP Scam: The Latest ‘Ghotala’ on the Block

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

India already has a long list of 'ghotalas', and the latest to hit the spotlight is the ‘TRP scam’. Well, it's not exactly new. It's an open secret in the TV industry that not only is the TRP system flawed, it is also easy to manipulate.

The race to be the number one channel is a maddening one, but how is this and the subsequent manipulation of TRPs affecting us, the viewers. We break it down.