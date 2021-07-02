ADVERTISEMENT

The Wait for 'Acche' Fuel Prices is Kaafi Real

In June, petrol and diesel prices were hiked 16 times - the same number of hikes seen in May.

Aroop Mishra
As the country grapples with the financial challenges posed by the pandemic, rising fuel prices across the nation have exacerbated troubles of Indians.

The price of petrol crossed the Rs 105-mark in Mumbai on Friday, 2 July, with diesel priced at Rs 96.84 per litre. Only last week, Mumbai had seen its fuel price reached a new high of Rs 104.24 per litre.

In June, petrol and diesel prices were hiked 16 times - the same number of hikes seen in May.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra)

Several cities and towns in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are also witnessing soaring rates, as prices steadily cross the Rs 100-per-litre-mark.

In Delhi, the retail prices of petrol rose by a sharp 35 paise per litre on Friday to touch a new high of Rs Rs 99.16.

In June, petrol and diesel prices were hiked 16 times – the same number of hikes seen in May.

Amid a crumbling economy, fuel prices are climbing to a record high in the country. Since 3 May, the cost of fuel has increased over 23 times.

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

