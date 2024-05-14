ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat Tell Us How to Spot Fake News

Don't fall prey to fake news & misinformation.

Swati Chopra
Published
NEON
1 min read
In this world of artificial intelligence (AI), Whatsapp 'news', and instant news, it is not easy to differentiate between what is authentic and what's fake.

We often fall prey to the fake news doing the rounds and are quick to send the same to others. So, what can you do to ensure that you don't panic or make others anxious, and believe everything you see?

The Quint got the actors of The Broken News, Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat, to tell you how to spot fake news, and share some tips.

Editor: Veeru Mohan

Topics:  Sonali Bendre   Jaideep Ahlawat 

