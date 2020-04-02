Social Media In The Times Of Quarantine: A Tale Of Poison and Wine

We’re social beings, we crave love, we crave anger, we crave reactions, we crave connections. Unfortunately, with the quarantine, we lost most of it.

As the COVID-19 hit, real-life faces faded away, and we submerged ourselves into fear and paranoia. All that was left to cling to human connection was social media. Sadly, what should have been a respite from the sum total of all that comes from working from home, jhadu, pocha, belan - was not all fun and games. As my average screen time shot up (I began to compensate for the lack of physical proximity to human beings), my mental health was left in shambles. Because you see, unlike the real world, social media lacks balance. Here, people aren’t afraid of being truly terrible, here, people vent their frustrations, here they’re out to make punching bags out of you.