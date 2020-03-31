You’re ‘Dying to Go Out’? The Poor Are Actually Dying...To Go Home
For thousands of migrant workers and their families, this has been ‘The Longest March’ indeed – 31 days in a month too harsh, hundreds of kilometres in a walk too long.
At a time when more than 20 such migrants have lost their lives on this arduous journey back home, here is a stark reminder.
What do you call the difference
Between the haves, and the have-nots
Between those working from home, and those walking back home
Between those who are ‘dying to go out’, and those who are really dying?
You call it the social distance of ‘privilege’.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)