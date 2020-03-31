You’re ‘Dying to Go Out’? The Poor Are Actually Dying...To Go Home

For thousands of migrant workers and their families, this has been ‘The Longest March’ indeed – 31 days in a month too harsh, hundreds of kilometres in a walk too long.

At a time when more than 20 such migrants have lost their lives on this arduous journey back home, here is a stark reminder.

What do you call the difference

Between the haves, and the have-nots

Between those working from home, and those walking back home

Between those who are ‘dying to go out’, and those who are really dying?



You call it the social distance of ‘privilege’.