‘Virtue Signalling’: People on Zomato Asking Customers to Avoid Afternoon Orders

After Delhi hit a scorching 52.9 degrees Celsius, Nagpur recently reached a remarkable 56 degrees, shattering previous records. India reported nearly 25,000 suspected heat stroke cases and 56 deaths from March to May due to the heatwave, as per a report by Mint.
Food delivery company Zomato has asked customers to avoid placing orders during these hours unless absolutely necessary.
Their X account wrote, "pls avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary."
Yet many X useres weren’t impressed by this request by Zomato. Instead, they suggested other alternatives to the company, like shutting down their services during afternoon hours. Take a look at some of the suggestions here:
One user wrote, "If people don’t order it’s the delivery riders that lose the most. Instead why not add a mandatory “heat related tip/ hardship charge” to every order and give 100% of that to your delivery boys to allow them to make some extra money."
Take a look at the other reactions:
