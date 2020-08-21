Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show

Twitter can’t keep calm.

Quint NEON
Published21 Aug 2020, 06:43 AM IST
Social Buzz
2 min read

We've been hearing and reading about cost-cutting across industries, but this one takes the cake. On Thursday, a Twitter user shared stills from a 'ZEE Bangla TV serial' in which the doctor can be seen trying to bring a patient back to life using the defibrillation technique. Except that instead of using a defibrillator, the doctor is holding Scotch Brite scrubs!

Take a look:

This caught the eye of many netizens who couldn't help but react:

"Scrubs," wrote Sumit Basu.

Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show
Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show
Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show

"When budgets are low and aspirations are high.."

Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show
Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show
Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show

Twitter user Ankur Shah made a pretty valid point. "Full marks to this doctoor for keeping a straight face in this scene."

Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show
Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show
Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show

The stills are from a show called Krishnakoli. Here's a promo of the episode:

Also Read
The Cast of 'Friends' Reacts To Its Desi Version 'Hello Friends'

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!