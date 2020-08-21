Doc Uses Scotch Brite Scrub Instead of Defibrillator In TV Show
Twitter can’t keep calm.
We've been hearing and reading about cost-cutting across industries, but this one takes the cake. On Thursday, a Twitter user shared stills from a 'ZEE Bangla TV serial' in which the doctor can be seen trying to bring a patient back to life using the defibrillation technique. Except that instead of using a defibrillator, the doctor is holding Scotch Brite scrubs!
Take a look:
This caught the eye of many netizens who couldn't help but react:
"Scrubs," wrote Sumit Basu.
"When budgets are low and aspirations are high.."
Twitter user Ankur Shah made a pretty valid point. "Full marks to this doctoor for keeping a straight face in this scene."
The stills are from a show called Krishnakoli. Here's a promo of the episode:
