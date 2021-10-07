Arunachal Pradesh Kid Raps 'Apna Time Aayega,' Leaves Ranveer Singh In Awe

When it comes to power-packed energy and enthusiasm, no one does it better than Ranveer Singh. But a young boy from Arunachal Pradesh has left even our always-energetic hero impressed.

The video of a young Monpa boy is making waves on social media. In the viral video, the kid can be seen rapping and singing the popular song 'Apna Time Aayega' from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy.

The video was originally shared on Twitter by Yuva Arunachal with the caption, "No limit to talent and can be found anywhere. Rapping a Bollywood number by a little Monpa native boy from Arunachal Pradesh."