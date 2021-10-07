Arunachal Pradesh Kid Raps 'Apna Time Aayega,' Leaves Ranveer Singh In Awe
This 30 second clip will surely melt your heart.
When it comes to power-packed energy and enthusiasm, no one does it better than Ranveer Singh. But a young boy from Arunachal Pradesh has left even our always-energetic hero impressed.
The video of a young Monpa boy is making waves on social media. In the viral video, the kid can be seen rapping and singing the popular song 'Apna Time Aayega' from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy.
The video was originally shared on Twitter by Yuva Arunachal with the caption, "No limit to talent and can be found anywhere. Rapping a Bollywood number by a little Monpa native boy from Arunachal Pradesh."
The 30-second clip has gained over 3700 views on Twitter till date. Not only were netizens left in awe of the young boy, even Ranveer Singh couldn't stop himself from sharing the video on his Instagram.
He captioned the video, “This little Monpa kid…..is my spirit animal !!! You’z a whole vibe, my lil’ brotha ! #loveit #apnatimeaayega.”
The clip shared by Ranveer Singh has managed to gain more than 2 million views till date and has left many B-town celebrities in awe of the boy.
Isn't this the cutest thing on the internet today?
