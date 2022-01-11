Watch: Young Girl Turns Reporter to Show Poor Condition of Kashmir Roads
The girl, dressed in a pink jacket, has won hearts on Twitter with her reporting style.
Citizen journalism is active now more than ever, and this kid from Kashmir gets it! A young girl's video has gone viral as she tells her audience about the poor conditions of Kashmir's road with the help of her cameraperson, her mom!
"You can see how the rains have completely destroyed the roads. We will show you!" she is heard saying in her report.
Watch the video here:
The girl is earning a lot of praise because of how confident she is, and obviously, her cuteness adds to the video's appeal. She has not been identified yet, but that has not affected how viral she is going right now. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
