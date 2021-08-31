‘Bad Idea’: Twitter Reacts to Yogi Adityanath’s Ban on Liquor, Meat in Mathura
Yogi Adityanath announced the ban while speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 event.
Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath declared a ban on the trade of liquor and meat in the temple city of Mathura on Monday at an event. Speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme, Adityanath suggested that people make their livelihood by engaging in trade of milk or something else rather than these things.
At the same event, he also appealed to Lord Krishna to end COVID-19. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country. He explained that the ban is necessary since places of religious significance in India have been neglected for long now.
The ban has drawn some backlash on Twitter, where more and more people have talked about how a ban never works. Many have said that it is a bad idea because it will be ineffective in achieving its purpose since underground operations will carry on unaffected. Some others have said that this is unconstitutional, and people should have a choice about what they want to consume.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
