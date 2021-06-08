Yami Gautam's Wedding Was All Things Simple, Real & Twitter Agrees
Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4.
At a time when lavish destinations, expensive photographers and fairytale-like venues are the norm for celebrity weddings, Yami Gautam's nuptials were a delightful exception.
Right from the way her ceremony was conducted, to her outfits, the location, wedding pictures, and everything else was simple yet beautiful and just felt overall grounded, unlike the pomp that usually exudes from regular celeb weddings.
Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4, and has since shared multiple pictures of the ceremony. If you look at the pictures, they are nothing out of the ordinary, and yet it somehow looks like the happiest wedding, which it surely was. And Twitter agrees.
A lot of users have reiterated how unlike other high-profile weddings, there was no obsession over which designer the couple was wearing, which overly expensive wedding planner was hired, but rather, it was just about the two of them sharing their love with their loved ones.
Check out the reactions to Yami's wedding here:
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote "Simple. Real. God Bless" while commenting on one of her wedding pictures. Kudos to Yami for doing something so unexpected by opting for something so simple.
