Yami Gautam's Wedding Was All Things Simple, Real & Twitter Agrees

Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4, and has since shared multiple pictures of the ceremony. If you look at the pictures, they are nothing out of the ordinary, and yet it somehow looks like the happiest wedding, which it surely was. And Twitter agrees.

A lot of users have reiterated how unlike other high-profile weddings, there was no obsession over which designer the couple was wearing, which overly expensive wedding planner was hired, but rather, it was just about the two of them sharing their love with their loved ones.