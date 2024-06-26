X User Shares How Couple Uses Dead Fly To Scam Restaurants

An X user, Udit Bhandari, shared a disturbing story about a middle-aged couple in Gurugram who scam posh restaurants for free meals. The couple carries a dead fly with them and adds it to their food to avoid paying the bill.
The user wrote, "Met a middle-aged couple at a party who revealed something quite disgusting. Apparently, it's something they do for fun as they didn't seem tight on money. They have on several occasions gone out to dine at 5* restaurants in Delhi/Gurgaon and carried with them a dead fly! Yes, a dead fly."
''Halfway into their meal, they would quietly slip this into their food & then create a huge fuss over it. The management in a bid to placate them would either not charge for that dish or in most cases make their entire meal free. They were proud to share his 'hack' for getting free meals and said have done this many many times,'' Mr Bhandari added.
Here's what some of the internet users said: "They seem to be not tight on money But tight on basic civic sense nd morality Sir !"
Here is some other reactions:
