With people in India and globally locked down in homes due to the coronavirus, the images from across the world present a very interesting picture - with people indoors, wild animals can be seen roaming the streets, birds sing on balconies, the dolphins have made a comeback in the rivers and the skies are blue and the air is clean. However, what remains to be seen is whether this will continue once life returns to normal. The WWF India film, developed by McCann Bangalore and Native Films, Our Planet, Our Home is highlighting how there needs to be a way to co-exist without either party being held captive.In the video, one can see multiple videos of people locked inside homes, as animals of different kinds roam the streets freely. The video drives a powerful message: Is it impossible for us to co-exist? The COVID-19 pandemic is making all of us realise that we must do things differently, going forward, if we want a world that is healthy and sustainable for all.COVID-19: Amid Lockdown, Lucknow Police and NGOs Feed Monkeys Talking about the film, Himanshu Pandey, Director, Marketing Communication, WWF India, said, “It is unimaginable to think of life without the varied biodiversity that surrounds us. According to WWF’s Living Planet Report, we have lost 60% of wildlife populations in the last 44 years, globally.”“When we step out of our houses after the lockdown, let’s ensure we protect this biodiversity and build a sustainable world where nature and people coexist.”Himanshu Pandey, Director, Marketing Communication, WWF As the world continues to fight the virus, what remains to be seen is if we will learn from our mistakes when all of this is over.Amid Lockdown, Raipur Woman Feeds Stray Cattle On The Streets We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.