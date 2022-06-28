Meet Mr Happy Face, the World’s Ugliest Dog
Mr Happy Face is a 17-year-old bald-bodied Chinese crested-chihuahua.
An odd dog contest in Petaluma, California, is making the news for awarding the title of 'World's Ugliest Dog of 2022'. This year's winner is Mr Happy Face, a 17-year-old bald-bodied Chinese crested-chihuahua.
Janeda Banelly, who adopted Mr Happy Face from a shelter in 2021 believes the title is well-deserved for this for the senior canine who is ruff on the eyes. “I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too,” she told Today.
This honour has garnered Mr Happy Face a prize of $1500, and a judge spoke about how it was "clear and obvious" that he was the winner. Mr Happy Face was up against seven other contendors, but easily beat all of them.
While it seems like this contest mocks dogs, the official website of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest writes that it “promotes the adoption of dogs, even ones that might have missing fur, crossed eyes, duck waddles or mismatched ears.”
What a unique way to promote a cause so great!
Here are pictures of some other dogs Mr Happy Face was up against:
