ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Mr Happy Face, the World’s Ugliest Dog

Mr Happy Face is a 17-year-old bald-bodied Chinese crested-chihuahua.

Hazel Gandhi
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Meet Mr Happy Face, the World’s Ugliest Dog
i

An odd dog contest in Petaluma, California, is making the news for awarding the title of 'World's Ugliest Dog of 2022'. This year's winner is Mr Happy Face, a 17-year-old bald-bodied Chinese crested-chihuahua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janeda Banelly, who adopted Mr Happy Face from a shelter in 2021 believes the title is well-deserved for this for the senior canine who is ruff on the eyes. “I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too,” she told Today.

This honour has garnered Mr Happy Face a prize of $1500, and a judge spoke about how it was "clear and obvious" that he was the winner. Mr Happy Face was up against seven other contendors, but easily beat all of them.

Mr Happy Face with his parent, Janeda Banelly

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

While it seems like this contest mocks dogs, the official website of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest writes that it “promotes the adoption of dogs, even ones that might have missing fur, crossed eyes, duck waddles or mismatched ears.”

What a unique way to promote a cause so great!

Here are pictures of some other dogs Mr Happy Face was up against:

Wild Thang.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Monkey from Pleasant Hill, California.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Morita, a Mexican Hairless.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Noida Couple Who Took Their Husky to Kedarnath Lawyer Up

Noida Couple Who Took Their Husky to Kedarnath Lawyer Up

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×