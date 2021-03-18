Women Flood Twitter With Pictures of Them in Ripped Jeans
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that woman should dress to preserve the sanctity of homes.
After Uttarakhand’s newly appointed Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat passed sexist comments on how women should not wear ripped jeans, women have flooded Twitter with pictures of them in ripped jeans.
All these images started trending under the hashtag, #RippedJeansTwitter to call out CM Rawat fo this comments.
Recently, during an event, he expressed concerns about the societal breakdown that will happen due to women wearing ripped jeans.
Shocked to see social worker wear ripped jeans, he said, "If this kind of woman goes out to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society."
Uttarakhand CM has been one of the top 20 trending hashtags on Twitter with many people speaking up to criticise Rawat’s statements with more than 6400 tweets.
Check out some reactions here:
Many users shared tweets calling out the Uttarakhand CM for propagating rape culture in the country by making such statements.
