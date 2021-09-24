Happily Divorced: Woman Throws Herself A Unicorn-Themed Divorce Party
Sonia Gupta, an accounts manager by profession, decided to celebrate her divorce by throwing a party.
Sonia Gupta, 45, threw herself a unicorn-themed colorful divorce party to celebrate being "finally" free of 17 years of her marriage.
While the topic of divorce remains a stigma for the Indian society, Sonia, living in the UK, decided to celebrate the occasion in the most extravagant way possible.
She wanted the theme of the party to resonate with her personality and hence the party was casually labelled "It's a Sonia thing." Her guests were asked to dress up in their loudest and most colorful outfits and Sonia herself wore a vibrant dress accessorizing it with a sash that read "finally divorced."
While talking to Mirror, she said "I chose the theme to be colourful, bright and full of unicorns, as I’m a very bright colourful person. To me, the theme was magic, because after the last 10 years, I think I deserve that little bit of magic."
Sonia got married in 2003 as a part of an arranged marriage in India but soon realized she wasn't happy despite attempting to make things work.
“We got married in India, then moved over to the UK. I got lost in the whole marriage and cultural aspects of it, and I ended up being really unhappy for years. I just wanted the old me back, I was quite a lively and outgoing person before my marriage, and when I got married it just all went to pop.
When I told my family that I wanted out, there was uproar and no support for me or my mental health, but I had my friends, and my two pillars of strength, my sons Mikhal and Shay there to support my journey. I've also had help after my divorce from the Asian single parent network.", she added.
By throwing this party, Sonia wanted to thank her friends and family for always supporting her and wanted to show everyone how divorce is just a part of life and not the end.
"The divorce party was to show my friends and family, especially my parents who eventually supported my decision, that I’ve come out the other side. I wanted to thank them all for their endless support over the past 10 years. People seem to think there’s no life after divorce, that your life is over, but actually, my life is just starting now. I’ve learned so much and become a stronger person, I wanted the old me back, to show everyone that life can still be fun. I feel so liberated and free, like I’ve managed to get out of prison. I feel on top of the world, I am truly living my best life," she further explained.
(With inputs from Mirror)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.