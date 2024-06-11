Woman Orders Printouts From Blinkit, Receives Random Person's Bank Statements

A user on X reported that Blinkit, the 10-minute grocery delivery service, delivered "random" bank statements instead of the printouts she ordered. Customer support refused to refund or replace the order.
The delivery service began offering printing services in parts of Delhi-NCR in August 2022.
X user Sushanti Kerani tagged Blinkit and wrote, "Ordered printouts from @letsblinkit and I received some random person's bank statements."
"Get this. I have missing pages from my order. Customer support won't refund or replace my order. I can't place a new order. I have to return somebody else's document that they sent to me by mistake. I'm too tired for this it's my bedtime soon," she wrote.
Take a look:
Here's a response to the hilarious incident:
Many other users went on to share similar experiences. Talked about how they received someone's NEET admit card and someone else said that they received someone's pregnancy reports.
The company later responded, "Hi there, we are truly sorry about your experience. Please help us with your registered mobile number/order ID via DM- https://i.ki.show/CB8704C5 and we'll look into it. We want to ensure you have a positive experience with us."
