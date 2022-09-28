Woman Officiates Marriage Between Husband and His Ex-Lover, Trio Lives Together
The trio will live together in their house in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.
If you think you’ve done crazy things for love, think again. Perhaps nobody has ever done as much as Vimala, a woman from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. According to Kalinga TV, Vimala let her husband Kalyan marry his ex-lover Nitya Sree after discovering that the two were still in love with each other.
Kalyan is a content creator, who became popular after he started creating content with Vimala. They first started off as friends, and soon began seeing each other before finally getting married.
Vimala found out about Nitya Sree when she was living with Kalyan in their house in Ambedkar Nagar. She learnt that the two were seeing each other before Kalyan met her, and had broken up due to some issues that Nitya Sree now wanted to resolve. Despite knowing that Kalyan was married, Nitya Sree, who hails from Visakhapatnam, begged Vimala to let him marry her.
It was Kalyan and Nitya Sree who proposed the idea of them living under the same roof together. And their prayers were answered! Vimala agreed, and the duo got married in a nearby temple. This unusual wedding has become the talk of the town, especially in their Dakkili mandal community.
The trio has even taken a picture on Nitya Sree and Kalyan’s wedding day, which is now making the rounds on social media.
What do you think of this ultimate sacrifice?
(With inputs from Kalinga TV).
Topics: Tirupati Andhra Pradesh
