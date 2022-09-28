Woman Officiates Marriage Between Husband and His Ex-Lover, Trio Lives Together

Vimala found out about Nitya Sree when she was living with Kalyan in their house in Ambedkar Nagar. She learnt that the two were seeing each other before Kalyan met her, and had broken up due to some issues that Nitya Sree now wanted to resolve. Despite knowing that Kalyan was married, Nitya Sree, who hails from Visakhapatnam, begged Vimala to let him marry her.