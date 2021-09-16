Indore Woman Dances on Road for Instagram Video, Booked by Police

As commuters and bystanders looked at her in bewilderment, she continued dancing to the song 'Woman' by Doja Cat, a song that is also popular on Instagram as a reels trend.

The video, filmed at Rajoma Square has landed Kalra in trouble. She has been booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for violating traffic laws. After she started gaining criticism online too, she edited the caption of her Instagram post and wrote, "Please do not break the rules - red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I'm dancing," urging users to wear their masks at all times.