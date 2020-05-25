Meena, a resident of Mylapore has devoted her life to the well being of her 13 dogs. This household cook from Chennai has raised 13 dogs in her house and while the world might be suffering her acts of kindness and compassion towards these dogs try to even the scale.The pandemic has definitely accounted for human beings to suffer plenty, but a lot of animals are also wandering around on empty stomachs with no one to feed them. Meena however does the exact opposite, her unconditional love for these canine companions might allow her to go hungry to bed but not forget to feed them ever.To ensure that her dogs get enough food to eat, she eats only one meal in the whole day and saves the rest of the food for them.Meena who happens to live in a humble two bedroom house in Chennai, was shy to ask for an advance salary for the next two months to stock up on food during the lockdown but did it anyway because to her these dogs are no less than family. Due to the restrictions of the lockdown, Meena stored enough essentials like rice and pedigree to be able to feed them, while not caring too much about herself.She spoke in a report how she’s not too fond of eating a lot, which is why whatever she gets is mostly for her dogs. Since she’s such an ardent lover of dogs, she also used to feed the strays in her neighbourhood but hasn't been able to do that due to the lack of food.Here’s hoping her efforts don’t go in vain and things resume back to normal soon. (with inputs from TOI)