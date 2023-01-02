Thai Woman Goes On A Toilet Break During Road Trip; Husband Forgets And Leaves
The husband drove for 5 hours without realizing that he forgot his wife at a rest-stop.
What would you do if your spouse of twenty seven years forgets you at a rest stop? Well, this happened to a forty-nine-year-old Thai woman named Amnuay Chaimoon. According to a report by New York Post, she was on a road trip with her husband, Boontoom Chaimoon, for the holidays when she left for a toilet break, only to return to no sign of her husband or their car!
The couple was having a pleasant time heading to their hometown, Maha Sarakham Province. At 3am, Boontoom stopped the car for a quick bathroom break near a jungle, since there were no public bathrooms around. Amnuay also felt the need to relieve herself and stepped out after her husband. When she came back, she discovered that he had left.
Assuming that she was still asleep in the backseat, he hadn't even realised that she had stepped out.
Amnuay had no way to contact Boontoom since she had left her phone in a bag in the car. Stranded and scared, she decided to walk to seek help instead of waiting around in the dark. She walked for 20 kms before being able to contact the local police at Kabin Buri district, two hours later. But Anmuay didn't remember her husband's phone number for the police to contact him. She dialed her own mobile number at least 20 times but they all went unanswered.
Boontoom was finally contacted around 8am by the police. He had driven 159.6 kms by then and reached the Korat province, according to Thailand news site Daily News. He had remained unaware of his wife's absence throughout the five hours that he was driving alone.
Upon realising what had happened, he reverted to pick his wife up. Anmuay confirmed that he apologized profusely.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.