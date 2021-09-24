Delhi Woman Gets 2 Crore Compensation from ITC Maurya for Wrong Haircut

The incident took place at Delhi's ITC Maurya Hotel in April 2018 when the woman first went there for a haircut and salon treatment. She used to have long hair and due to a mistake on the hairdresser's part, her hair was cut extremely short, so much so that it was only 4 inches long, and reached just above her shoulders.

She first asked for her regular stylist, but since they were not available, she went with a replacement. According to her complaint, she was "shocked and surprised to observe that despite her specific instructions for long flicks/layers covering her face in the front and at back, and 4-inch straight hair trim from the bottom," the hairstylist had "chopped of her entire hair leaving only 4-inch from the top touching her shoulder."

The matter was taken up with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that awarded her Rs 2 crores as compensation. She further stated in her complain that the salon offered her a "dubious treatment" and that it resulted in her scalp burning and being damaged. The materials used for the treatment worsened her hair even more.