Woman Forced To Abort 8 Times, Given 1500 Injections So Husband Could Have Son
The 40-year-old woman has accused her husband of harassing her in order to have a male child.
Following a horrifying incident from Dadar, Mumbai, a woman has filed a complaint in the police station alleging harassment and abuse from her husband in order to have a male child.
The 40-year-old woman has claimed that she was forced to have an abortion eight times, and was repeatedly injected with steroids; as many as 1,500 of them just so her husband could have a son. The two got married in 2007, and shortly after, the husband started beating her up.
She gave birth to a baby girl in 2009, and became pregnant again in 2011. That's when she was forced to abort her baby again. He even took her to Bangkok for a pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. Her embryo was examined there and the sex was determined, which made it easier for the husband to make a decision. The husband insisted he wanted a son so that he could look after their business and property.
The police is looking into the matter and investigation is underway.
