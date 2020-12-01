Watch: This Woman Wins Hearts By Doing Somersaults in Saree
Mili Sarkar is an Indian dancer, gymnast and yoga gold medalist.
While most of us struggle to even walk in a saree, this woman pulls off amazing backflips in it. In video that has gone viral, Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, is seen doing a series of backflips wearing a saree in a video that recently went viral. The video, posted on her Instagram page, now has more than 100k likes and is still being shared widely. Watch the video here:
Here is how some users on Instagram reacted to the video:
Eshna Kutty, a dancer, also put out a video recently where she was hula hooping in a saree which went viral on Twitter. In the video, she was seen displaying her impressive moves to the song ‘Genda Phool’.
