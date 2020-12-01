Watch: This Woman Wins Hearts By Doing Somersaults in Saree

Mili Sarkar is an Indian dancer, gymnast and yoga gold medalist. 

Hazel Gandhi
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
International Yoga Gold Medal winner Mili Sarkar does a backflip
i

While most of us struggle to even walk in a saree, this woman pulls off amazing backflips in it. In video that has gone viral, Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, is seen doing a series of backflips wearing a saree in a video that recently went viral. The video, posted on her Instagram page, now has more than 100k likes and is still being shared widely. Watch the video here:

Here is how some users on Instagram reacted to the video:

Watch: This Woman Wins Hearts By Doing Somersaults in Saree
Watch: This Woman Wins Hearts By Doing Somersaults in Saree

Eshna Kutty, a dancer, also put out a video recently where she was hula hooping in a saree which went viral on Twitter. In the video, she was seen displaying her impressive moves to the song ‘Genda Phool’.

Also Read
Video of a Woman Hula Hooping in a Saree Leaves Twitter Impressed
Video of a Woman Hula Hooping in a Saree Leaves Twitter Impressed

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!